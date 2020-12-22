Community vigil for Fort Drum’s Corporal Harris to be held on Wednesday

Corporal Hayden Harris, age 20, an infantryman from 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has been found deceased (photo: Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the recent loss of Corporal Hayden Harris, a community vigil has been scheduled.

Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain have announced that a community vigil will be held to celebrate the life of Corporal Hayden Harris on Wednesday.

Corporal Hayden Harris was reported missing from Fort Drum, New York, last week after he was last heard from traveling to Watertown, New York, to complete a vehicle transaction. According to AP sources, on Saturday December 19, Corporal Harris’ was found deceased in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey.

Corporal Hayden Harris was an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

The community vigil will be held at Thompson Park in Watertown N.Y. at the 10th Mountain Division Monument. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

Fort Drum authorities have asked community members wishing to attend to abide by COVID-19 regulations by wearing face masks and social distancing during the event.

