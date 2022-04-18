WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow isn’t over yet.

The National Weather Service is preparing most of New York State for the arrival of a “complex” winter storm, expected to hit in the evening hours on Monday, April 18.

According to the NWS, this storm will bring snow accumulations as well as potential ice cover to the region. As a result, winter weather alerts have been issued across New York State, including the entire North Country region.

Localized impacts are broken down by county below.

Beginning around 8 p.m., snowfall will move into the Eastern Lake Ontario region, including Jefferson and Oswego counties.

Accumulations are expected to reach five to ten inches in most persistent bands.

A winter weather advisory will take effect at 8 p.m. on April 18 and remain active through 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Heavy snow is expected throughout the county, with the heaviest accumulations along the Tug Hill Plateau.

According to the NWS, snow accumulations may reach 6 to 11 inches and winds may gust as high as 35 miles per hour. Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Lewis County beginning at 8 p.m. on April 18. This will remain active until 5 p.m. on April 19.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected beginning late on April 18. From Monday evening through Tuesday morning the areas should expect heavy mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of four to eight inches.

A light glaze of ice accumulations is also possible. The highest snow totals are expected above 1500 feet with some freezing rain mixed in across the high peaks.

A winter storm watch will be active from 11 p.m. on Monday, April 18 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Winter weather advisories also have been issued for Ontario, Wayne and North Cayuga counties beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday and continuing through 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

During this storm, residents and travelers are urged to prepare for dangerous travel conditions, especially in Lewis County. Travel may become difficult at times. Heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.