MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Concern and confusion have hit Massena.

On August 30, CBS News reported that New York City Mayor Eric Adams may send migrants seeking asylum to several locations Upstate. Among others, this included the Massena International Airport.

However, this report left local officials confused. St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services Commissioner Joseph Seeber said the County had no idea this was coming.

“I have not had any communications regarding those reports,” Seeber said in a phone interview. “It was as much of a surprise to me as I think it was to everybody else. But it is concerning because I don’t want to exhaust the resources that we would use for St. Lawrence County citizens based on the influx of migrants.”

St. Lawrence County has been under a State of Emergency since Title 42 ended in May 2023 due to its extended border with Canada.

However, Seeber said in recent meetings he’s had with State officials, the County had not been a top site to house migrants from New York City because of its lack of language and cultural resources.

“They are looking at the economic condition and the infrastructure that could help people with their day-to-day economic needs,” he explained. “We are not at the top of that list by any stretch. Period.”

But he said the county will remain ready for any future developments.

“At the current time, we have not been informed that anything like this is happening, from what I understand it’s not going to happen and we’ll plan accordingly,” Seeber concluded.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) also released a statement, opposing the idea of sending migrants to Massena. Her full statement can be read below: