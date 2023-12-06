CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s been crumbling for decades, but it soon could be restored.

The Carleton Island Villa in the island district of Cape Vincent was bought in 2022 for $300,000 by Ronald Clapp, a developer from Florida. Clapp’s initial plan was to restore the abandoned 11-bedroom mansion into a bed-and-breakfast.

However, many locals are sold on the proposition.

“I think there was a hidden agenda,” Vincent Williams said, who has lived on Carleton Island in the summers for 30 years. “I know what it costs to build something on the island and I knew that it’s not something that the average person is going to be able to do.”

Clapp’s restoration project recently expanded. He recently submitted a proposal to turn the adjacent 6.9 acres into a high-end campground. Clapp’s site plan includes cabins, luxury tents and a public bathroom.

However, those who live on Carleton Island, such as Philip Argersinger, said the island doesn’t have the resources to support masses of new visitors.

“At any one time, you might be at a point where maybe there is 100 or 150 people,” Argersinger noted. “So where are these cars going to park? Somebody gets hurt, there’s no ambulance, there’s no there’s no medical service. If it starts on fire, it’s 100% loss.”

Argersiner, along with other Carleton Island locals have feared that these needs would financially impact the town of Cape Vincent.

“All that burden goes to the town financially. And if this thing gets assessed for maybe two million, five million. Whatever the assessment is, what’s that going to bring in for revenue per year in taxes? 50,000, 60,000 for additional taxes. It’s going to cost the town hundreds of thousands,” Argersinger claimed.

He recently hired a legal council out of Syracuse, New York to assist the Town of Cape Vincent in future proceedings, regarding Mr. Clapp’s plans.

The community hasn’t only considered the financial and infrastructural implications this project would entail. Many have also voiced concerns about how this could impact Carleton’s unique aquatic and shoreline ecosystems.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust has several land easements on the island. TILT Assistant Director Spencer Busler said large-scale developments on the Carleton Villa property could damage the environment.

“TILT is the owner of the adjacent Fort Halderman Preserve, and it’s a Revolutionary Era War fort,” Busler explained. “And so we believe that there are substantial archeological, cultural, historical resources on the property that the campground is being proposed for.”

Busler also confirmed that Clapp’s current proposal violates TILT’s current shoreline easement on the island.

Another concern has come from Save The River. The Organization’s Executive Director John Peach has zeroed in on potential wastewater contaminants.

“The septic load is going to be huge,” Peach expressed. “The soil there is so thin that unless the developer’s ready to build a full-scale sewage treatment plant, eventually that sewage is going to end up leaching out into the river.”

A public meeting on the project was held on Monday, December 4. Many are hoping to put a stop to the project.

“It’s bizarre. Beyond feasible, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Vincent Williams concluded.

An additional meeting on the issue has been scheduled for early January 2024. Previous reporting on the project can be found here.