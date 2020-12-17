Confirmed student COVID-19 case at Dexter Elementary

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District provided an update regarding new positive cases of COVID-19.
General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case announced on Thursday afternoon a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent Case confirmed that the student attends Dexter Elementary School.
According to Superintendent Case, the COVID-19 positive student is on team A and all parents of students who have been identified as close contacts have been notified by the District.
As of December 17, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the General Brown Central School District.
