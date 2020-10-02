Congress passes $1B legislation to support wildlife conservation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The House of Representatives recently voted in favor of America’s Conservation Enhancement Act.

The new legislation will support federal wildlife and habitat conservation, funding over $1 billion. The act was introduced to Congress on December 12, 2019 and was passed through on September 16, 2020.

Included in the legislation are details on wildlife enhancement, disease, predation and national fish habitat conservation. Additionally, the bill will address environmental depredation challenges and invasive species.

New York District 21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced her vote in favor of the recent legislation.

“As Co-Chair of the Invasive Species Caucus, I am proud to vote in favor of this important conservation package to protect and preserve our ecosystems,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This bipartisan bill reauthorizes important initiatives like the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and provides funds to combat the threat of invasive species, both of which are important to the North Country. I commend the House for coming together in a bipartisan fashion to pass this critical bill, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that these conservation programs will continue to have on the North Country landscape.”

The bill will now cross the desk of the president and will await approval.

