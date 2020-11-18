Congress passes FASTER Act; to allow FDA to expand on major food allergen list

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation was recently passed in the House of Representatives; focusing on the nations top food allergens.

The “FASTER,” Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, was recently recently passed in Congress to help expand on food allergies across the country. According to the House, the legislation is to “improve the health and safety of AMericans living with living with food allergies and related disorders, including potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis, food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome, and eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases, and for other purposes.”

If passed, the FASTER Act will direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to expand data on food allergen information, allow the Food and Drug Administration to add to the current major food allergen list and show that specific foods are concerns.

The FASTER Act would expand allergens included on product labels, as there are currently eight that are required by the FDA. These include milk, egg, peanut, soy, wheat, tree nut, shellfish, fish and sesame.

According to FARE, Food Allergy Research and Education, one of the main arguments is to include new allergies such as sesame on product labels and expand treatment options for food allergies. FARE noted that there is currently only one treatment option and it is specific to peanut allergies.

The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act of 2020 was passed through the House of Representatives on November 17, and now will be voted on in the Senate.

