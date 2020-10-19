Congressional Candidate Tedra Cobb releases three years of income tax returns

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Candidate for Congress Tedra Cobb has released three years worth of tax returns.

Democratic New York District 21 Congress Candidate Tedra Cobb officially released all income tax returns from 2017, 2018, 2019.

Full scans of all three documents were posted to her campaign website on October 19, 2020.

No further statements were provided alongside the documents.

Congressional Candidate Tedra Cobb is up for elections for New York’s 21st District again current Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.