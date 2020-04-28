Congressional Town Hall: 8 US Representatives from Upstate NY districts live at 7pm on ABC50 & InformNNY.com

ALBANY, N.Y. and IRVING, T.X. – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host a live virtual Town Hall meeting, “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall,” with eight U.S. Representatives from upstate New York congressional districts on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Town Hall will feature U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-19), U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-20), U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21), U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22), U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23), U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24), U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-26), who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across upstate New York.Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the representatives will remotely join the exclusive broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WTEN-TV and WXXA-TV in Albany, NY, and bring together more than six million viewers in 49 counties across the state via live television broadcast and livestream video.

The exclusive live broadcast will air from 7 pm to 8 pm ET, and the livestream will continue until 8:30 p.m. ET. Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the representatives via social media using the hashtag #NYCoronavirus. Viewers can also email questions to News@news10.com.

The television broadcast will be hosted by WTEN-TV/WXXA-TV anchor and political affairs reporter Tim Lake and will air exclusively on 15 Nexstar stations across upstate New York, including WTEN-TV (ABC) and WXXA-TV (FOX) in Albany, WIVB-TV (CBS) and WNLO-TV (CW) in Buffalo, WROC-TV (CBS) in Rochester, WSYR-TV (ABC) in Syracuse, WVNY-TV (ABC) and WFFF-TV (FOX) in Plattsburgh, WBGH-CD (NBC) and WIVT-TV (ABC) in Binghamton, WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, WUTR-TV (ABC), WFXV-TV (FOX) and WPNY-LP in Utica, and WWTI-TV (ABC) in Watertown.

Local viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The Town Hall will open with Mr. Lake providing a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic and posing questions to the representatives. The broadcast will then move to questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers can pose a question to the representatives via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #NYCoronavirus, or by email to News@news10.com. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts.

“When viewers need critically important information and want to interact with their federal legislative leaders, they know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations as a trusted source of news,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The unprecedented unique format of this Town Hall will bring together viewers across upstate New York, providing them with the latest information about the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak and giving them a chance to ask questions. We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local television stations throughout the great state of New York to bring this virtual Town Hall to life. We are grateful to each of these representatives for their participation and for allowing Nexstar Broadcasting’s vast New York market operations to deliver this special event to viewers across a significant footprint of the state.”

U.S. Representatives from Upstate New York Virtual Town Hall Television Broadcast and Livestream

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

WTEN-TV/WXXA-TV Studios

Host: Tim Lake, Anchor, WTEN-TV/WXXA-TV

Guests:

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-19)

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-20)

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21)

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22)

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23)

U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24)

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25)

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-26)

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WTEN-TV ABC Albany News10.com @wten WXXA-TV FOX Albany News10.com @wten WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo WIVB.com @news4buffalo WNLO-TV CW Buffalo WVIB.com @news4buffalo WROC-TV CBS Rochester RochesterFirst.com @News_8 WSYR-TV ABC Syracuse LocalSYR.com @NewsChannel9 WVNY-TV ABC Plattsburgh MyChamplainValley.com @WVNYWFFF WFFF-TV FOX Plattsburgh MyChamplainValley.com @WVNYWFFF WBGH-CD NBC Binghamton BinghamtonHomepage.com @NewsChannel34 WIVT-TV ABC Binghamton BinghamtonHomepage.com @NewsChannel34 WETM-TV NBC Elmira MyTwinTiers.com @WETM18News WUTR-TV ABC Utica CNYHomepage.com @cnyhomepage WFXV-TV FOX Utica CNYHomepage.com @cnyhomepage WPNY-LP MyNet Utica CNYHomepage.co @cnyhomepage WWTI-TV ABC Watertown InformNNY.com @InformNNY

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

