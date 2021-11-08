Congresswoman Elise Stefanik reacts to border reopening on Monday

Newly-elected House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., smiles as she speaks with reporters, accompanied by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., on Capitol Hill Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Republicans voted Friday morning for Stefanik to be the new chair for the House Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a video on November 8 to welcome the reopening of the Northern Border.

Starting Monday non-citizen travelers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and have appropriate documentation are permitted to enter the United States at land ports of entry and ferry terminals. Details on the reopening were released by the Department of Homeland Security on October 29.

The opening is the first time non-essential travelers can cross into the United States since March 20, 2020, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection implemented travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Congresswoman Stefanik released a video on Monday summarizing her feelings on the Northern Border reopening and her efforts to make sure the reopening goes smoothly.

More information on crossing the Northern Border can be found on the Department of Homeland Security website. More on Congresswoman Stefanik’s thoughts and goals on the reopening can be found here.