Congresswoman responds to reinstated tariffs Canadian aluminum imports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement following the Trump Administration’s decision to reinstate the 10% tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada.

“The United States and Canada have a strong economic partnership and trading relationship. This decision will slow the rate of our economic recovery from COVID-19, particularly for the manufacturers along the Northern Border in the North Country,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Instead, our focus must be on working with our allies to address China’s overcapacity and the subsidized aluminum they continue to dump on the world market.”

Alongside Stefanik, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas also released a statement on the tariffs.

“This is an unfortunate act of self harm by the U.S., as past tariffs against Canada have been,” said Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “The U.S. and Canada make things together and this directly increases costs to many of our manufacturers with cross border supply chains that include aluminum goods.”

According to Douglas, a new USMCA agreement was implemented, but is now jeopardized by the reinstated tariffs.

The tariffs will be implemented on all non-alloyed aluminum from Canada.

