WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik contributed to a letter calling on Mayor Eric Adams to abandon his proposal to ban flavored milk in New York City Schools.

In a statement, Congresswoman Stefanik criticized Adam’s focus on banning chocolate milk rather than focusing his attention on violent crime in New York City. She also highlighted the contribution made by North Country dairy farms and the nutritional value of the products they produce.

“In Upstate New York and the North Country, our dairy farmers work hard to produce nutritious milk for our communities,” Congresswoman Stefanik said in a statement. “Flavored milk is one of the best ways for kids to gain essential dairy nutrients, and I will continue to work to increase milk access for students across New York public schools.”

In the letter, contributing lawmakers, including Stefanik pointed out over two-thirds of milk served in school is flavored and is an essential way that kids get the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development. They quoted studies that supported their claims in the letter as well.

Additionally, the letter put emphasis on supporting dairy farmers, producers, and agriculture partners across New York. The full letter that was sent to Mayor Adams can be found here.