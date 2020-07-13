Congresswoman Stefanik announces funding for two North Country healthcare facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – As healthcare facilities continue to take on the COVID-19 pandemic and recover financially, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced funding for two facilities in the North Country.
Congresswoman Stefanik wrote a new funding process for the Department of Health and Human Services to use to ensure that rural hospitals receive adequate funding.
Stefanik announced that Samaritan Medical Center will be receiving $2.5 million and St. Lawrence Psychiatric Hospital will be receiving $3.9 million in funding.
“Ensuring our hospitals are fully recovered and operational to continue to serve my constituents is my top priority.” said Congresswoman Stefanik. [The funding] “is critical in ensuring our hospitals can recover from revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
