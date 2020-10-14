Congresswoman Stefanik attends Back the Blue, GOP rally in Herkimer County

Over a Hundred Supporters Joined Congresswoman Elise Stefanik & Claudia Tenney At the Back the Blue Rally (photo: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Press Office)

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined republican representatives in Herkimer County on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Stefanik and Republican Congress Candidate Claudia Tenney attended a Back the Blue Rally on October 13. The rally was held in support of law enforcement, first responders and the Republican National Party.

The rally recorded a turn out of over one hundred supporters.









Both Congresswoman Stefanik and Candidate Tenney spoke at the event and provided statements showing their support.

“I am proud to Back the Blue and support our brave law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our communities,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik. “Today’s Back the Blue rally demonstrates the historic support for Republicans in Upstate New York as we work tirelessly to earn every vote up until victory on Election Day.”

“Now more than ever, our police and first responders need our support. Law enforcement risk their lives and make great personal sacrifices to protect and serve our communities and have my support 100%,” commented Tenney. “Our brave police officers need to know their leaders “Back the Blue.”

Other speakers at the October 13 rally included Senator Jim Tedisco, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, Marilyn Williams, Herkimer County Conservative Party Chairwoman, and Sylvia Rowan.

