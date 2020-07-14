$600,000 in SAMHSA grants awarded to Jefferson County and Massena

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced will be awarding over half a million dollars in Health and Human Services Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grants (SAMHSA) to Jefferson County and Massena.

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $300,000 to the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County, and $300,000 to the Police Activities League of Massena.

These grants will support the Healthy Jefferson County initiative and the Police Activities League of Massena Partnerships for Success Project. They also aim to improve access to high quality health care for at-risk individuals in the North Country.

“I understand the need for significant additional funding for agencies providing addiction services to offset revenue losses and additional expenses resulting from COVID-19.” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “These organizations do very important work in helping our North Country communities address alcohol and substance abuse issues.”

