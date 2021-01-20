Congresswoman Stefanik congratulates President Biden, VP Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated into the 46th United States Presidential term on Wednesday.
The ceremony was unique in many ways, but many are sharing their messages of congratulations to the new President and Vice President.
This included NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who released a statement shortly after President Biden was sworn into office.
Congresswoman Stefanik stated the following.
Today, we witness the uniquely American tradition of the Presidential Inauguration that celebrates the peaceful and historic transfer of power from one President to the next. It is a reminder that despite the significant challenges we face, we are blessed to live in the greatest country on Earth. I am grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for their hard work, service, and strong record of achievements for the American people over the past four years. I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing in, and I look forward to working with their Administration to deliver bipartisan solutions for New York’s 21st Congressional District.