WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced that she has cosponsored the Reducing Farm Input Costs and Barriers to Domestic Production Act.

The goal of the bill is to require the Biden Administration to reverse its regulatory barriers to domestic agriculture production and provide immediate relief to families across the country. Specifically, the bill provides relief from EPA’s actions related to crop protection tools, offers clarity related to WOTUS regulations, and rescinds the SEC’s proposed rule on climate-related disclosures, according to Congresswoman Stefanik’s Office.

It also aims to reinstate the 2020 NEPA streamlining and requires economic analysis of the costs and benefits of GIPSA rules. Congresswoman Stefanik stated that rising inflation and energy costs are burdening Upstate New York farmers in a press release on June 17.

“As farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country face skyrocketing inflation and energy costs, Joe Biden’s burdensome regulatory agenda continues to hurt farmers and families,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “Our hardworking producers deserve better, which is why I am proud to join my Republican colleagues to introduce solutions to reverse Biden’s harmful regulatory burdens and reduce farm input costs. At a time when every family is forced to pay more for gas and groceries, this is a critical start to bring down the skyrocketing costs of goods.”

Stefanik and her colleagues previously wrote to Biden that his administration “has neglected to take serious action to increase American production,” and by doing so, has limited “American farmers’ ability to meet global food demand.” In the letter, the lawmakers called on Biden to address his administration’s policies that have harmed America’s farmers and increased the price of food for consumers. The complete bill can be found in the document below.