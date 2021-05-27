Congresswoman Stefanik cosponsors legislation to expand rural broadband access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — This week in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Stefanik cosponsored legislation aimed to expand rural broadband access.

Specifically Stefanik cosponsored the Broadband for Rural America Act, which was sponsored by Republican Leader of the Agriculture Committee Representative Glenn Thompson.

According to the legislation, the Broadband for Rural America Act would authorize $3.7 billion annually for rural broadband programs and target limit resources.

Additionally Stefanik claimed that if passed, the bill would promote borrower accountability and protect taxpayer through tools “to ensure promised services are delivered.”

“Broadband is a critical component of our nation’s infrastructure, and far too many North Country families, businesses, and students lack reliable internet access. I am proud to support the Broadband for Rural America Act, an innovative solution that will target funding for the most rural corners of New York’s 21st Congressional District and ensure buildout is occurring in our underserved areas,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

The Broadband for Rural America Act was introduced by House Agriculture Republicans on May 20, 2021.