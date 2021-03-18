Congresswoman Stefanik honors late Senator Douglas Barclay on House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A New York Congresswoman rose on the House floor on Thursday to honor Former New York State Senator Douglas Barclay.

Former Senator and U.S. Ambassador H. Douglas Barclay died at 88 on March 15, 2021. He served in the State Senate from 1965 to 1984.

He was then later appointed U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador by former President George W. Bush. It’s a position he held from 2003 to 2007.

New York District 21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik honored the late Senator Barclay on the house floor on March 18, 2021.

Stefanik addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating the following: