Congresswoman Stefanik honors late Senator Douglas Barclay on House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A New York Congresswoman rose on the House floor on Thursday to honor Former New York State Senator Douglas Barclay.
Former Senator and U.S. Ambassador H. Douglas Barclay died at 88 on March 15, 2021. He served in the State Senate from 1965 to 1984.
He was then later appointed U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador by former President George W. Bush. It’s a position he held from 2003 to 2007.
New York District 21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik honored the late Senator Barclay on the house floor on March 18, 2021.
Stefanik addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating the following:
Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor former New York State Senator and former U.S. Ambassador H. Douglas “Doug” Barclay for his lifetime achievements in both the private sector and public service.
A New Yorker through and through, Doug dedicated his entire life to the people of New York State. While he was born in New York City in 1932, his parents quickly returned to Pulaski, New York in Oswego County and Doug became the 7th generation to live on the beloved family farm. Doug graduated from Yale University and Syracuse University College of Law, subsequently practicing at an esteemed Syracuse law firm, now Barclay Damon, LLP, as a named partner for over 40 years. He was elected to the New York State Senate in 1964 and served the people of Oswego County for 20 years, until 1984. Doug will always be remembered as a compassionate and caring representative for whom no constituent’s concern was too small. He championed meaningful legislation reform around criminal justice, court reform, housing, and economic development matters. From his years in the U.S. Army to the New York State Senate to his appointment as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador during President George W. Bush’s Administration, Doug’s positive impact and exemplary leadership extended far beyond his cherished North Country home.
Doug was an extraordinary leader in his community and genuinely cared for those around him. He offered sage advice to candidates seeking office in New York State and became a renowned and well-respected figure in the Republican Party. He and his wife, Dee Dee, were committed to giving back locally by raising funds for county emergency services and by supporting families with children with disabilities. The Barclays fostered a strong sense of service within their own family and Doug’s son, Will, has followed closely in his father’s footsteps. Will was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2003 and is now serving as the Assembly Minority Leader. Ever the family man, Doug was an integral part of the North Country community and will be greatly missed. On behalf of New York’s 21st Congressional District, I am honored to recognize his remarkable leadership.Congresswoman Elise Stefanik