NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik hosted a virtual roundtable with law enforcement representatives from the North Country and across New York on January 7.

According to a press release from Congresswoman Stefanik, the goal of the conversation was to provide a legislative update as well as open the floor to the representatives about working together to support law enforcement in the area.

She was joined by the President of the Police Conference of New York, Inc. Rich Wells, Executive Director of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Patrick Phela, Vice President of the Police Benevolent Association of New York State Manny Vilar, President of the NYS State Troopers Police Benevolent Association Thomas Mungeer, and Officer at the NYS State Troopers Police Benevolent Association Dan Sisto.

Congresswoman Stefanik stressed the importance of law enforcement at the local and state levels having their voices heard.

“I appreciate the opportunity to host today’s roundtable to listen to the needs and concerns facing our law enforcement community, so I can bring them to the highest levels of Congress,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “The North Country is home to tens of thousands of local, county, state, federal, and retired law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line daily to protect our communities, and I am proud to always advocate to provide them and their families with the resources they deserve.”

More information on the roundtable and legislation that involves law enforcement that Congresswoman Stefanik has co-sponsored can be found here.