WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is continuing to stand up for students’ ability to have flavored milk with their school meals.

Congresswoman Stefanik recently contributed to a letter sent to Mayor Eric Adams to abandon his proposal to ban flavored milk in New York City Schools. The letter highlighted the nutrients milk provides for healthy growth and development and put emphasis on supporting dairy farmers, producers, and agriculture partners across New York.

To further advocate for flavored milk in schools, Congresswoman Stefanik introduced the Protecting School Milk Choices Act she announced in a press release on March 14. The bill would ensure schools participating in the National School Lunch Program offer students at least one flavored milk option.

Additionally, Congresswoman Stefanik made a statement defending students’ right to flavored milk during their lunch and highlighting the contribution of local North Country farmers.

“Our dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country work hard to produce nutritious milk for our communities, and I am proud to introduce legislation to ensure a variety of milk choices for our school children,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “Instead of taking away milk choices from students, my bill will give them better access to essential dairy nutrients critical for their development. Let our New York students drink chocolate milk!”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher also made a statement regarding the legislation.

“The goal of every parent and educator should be providing young people with healthy, well-balanced school meals,” Fisher said. “Countless studies have proven the nutritional value of milk to a growing child, and it is important that school menus recognize this. New York Farm Bureau appreciates Rep. Stefanik’s support of New York dairy and as well as giving children healthy options in the lunch line.”

The official bill can be found here. The legislation was co-sponsored by Representatives Chris Jacobs (NY-27), Andrew Garbarino (NY-02), and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02).