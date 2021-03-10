Congresswoman Stefanik introduces legislation focusing on second amendment rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been introduced focusing on second amendment rights.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced on Tuesday that she introduced the Second Amendment Guarantee Act, SAGA, which if signed, would override provisions in the SAFE Act.

According to Stefanik this would include provisions that prohibit New Yorkers from purchasing, transferring and owning legal firearms. It would also ensure that states cannot ban the manufacture, sale, importation or possession of any rifle or shotgun available under the federal law.

Congresswoman Stefanik issued the following statement regarding the legislation.