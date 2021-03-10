Congresswoman Stefanik introduces legislation focusing on second amendment rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been introduced focusing on second amendment rights.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced on Tuesday that she introduced the Second Amendment Guarantee Act, SAGA, which if signed, would override provisions in the SAFE Act.
According to Stefanik this would include provisions that prohibit New Yorkers from purchasing, transferring and owning legal firearms. It would also ensure that states cannot ban the manufacture, sale, importation or possession of any rifle or shotgun available under the federal law.
Congresswoman Stefanik issued the following statement regarding the legislation.
“New York’s SAFE Act is unconstitutional and a clear infringement on the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding New Yorkers. The Second Amendment Guarantee Act will not only void the SAFE Act and award New Yorkers with any damages caused by this unconstitutional law – it would prevent other states across the country from further limiting and banning constitutionally protected firearms. I am introducing this bill at a critical time, as Democrats and the White House are pushing Far-Left gun control measures including gun bans.”Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on the Second Amendment Guarantee Act