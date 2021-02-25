Congresswoman Stefanik meets with New York Farm Bureau on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik met with members of the New York Farm Bureau virtually on Thursday.

According to Congresswoman Stefanik the meeting was held to discuss the Bureau’s federal legislative priorities.

During the meeting Stefanik also announced that she sent a letter to incoming Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, supporting the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Stefanik claimed that this program helped address food insecurity in rural communities across the North Country.

Additionally during Thursday’s meeting Stefanik confirmed her support for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. This legislation aims to reform the H-2A agricultural guest worker program ad created a merit-based program for agriculture.

Congresswoman Stefanik released the statement below following her meeting with the NY Farm Bureau.

“Our farmers are the backbone of our North Country economy, and they have continued to provide for our rural communities despite the challenges wrought by COVID-19. I will advocate for our North Country farmers as they seek to address longstanding labor issues, overcome the pandemic, expand trade options, and continue to produce wholesome product for our families and communities,”

Stefanik also tweeted the following thread in regards to the meeting.

This meeting took place on February 25, 2021.