Congresswoman Stefanik named conferee for 2021 National Defense Authorization Act

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Stefanik was recently named conferee for the National Defense Authorization Act.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced that she was selected by House of Representative Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve as the conferee on the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

According to Congresswoman Stefanik, this position will require her to resolve differences and ensure a successful passage of the NDAA in the upcoming fiscal year.

Additionally, this is Congresswoman Stefanik’s sixth year chosen as a conferee for this Act.

Congresswoman stated the following:

“I am honored to be chosen once again as a conferee to work on the National Defense Authorization Act, an incredibly important piece of legislation. I will continue to advocate for homeland missile defense and the future East Coast Missile Defense Site project to be completed in the North Country in order to protect the United States. I will also continue to be the number one advocate for the Fort Drum Community to provide them with the necessary resources to successfully rapidly deploy. I am deeply grateful to our men and women in uniform, and their families, for the sacrifices they make in order to protect our freedoms. I look forward to serving as a conferee and working with my colleagues in both the House and the Senate to conference a strong, bipartisan bill and ensure its critical passage on behalf of the North Country and the United States.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

LATEST STORIES: