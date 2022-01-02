WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and other political figures are continuing to fight against the vaccine mandate for private workplaces.

Congresswoman Stefanik, Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Congressman Rick Allen (R-Ga.), House Education and Labor Committee Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks worked together to lead over 130 Representatives and over 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief.

The brief is addressed to the Supreme Court of the United States in the upcoming case considering the Biden Administration’s top-down Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standard. The ETS would require private workplaces with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require weekly testing.

In the brief, the members argue that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urge SCOTUS to prevent the enforcement of the mandate. Congresswoman Stefanik called the vaccine mandate unconstitutional in the press release.

“The Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposes government control into the private, medical lives of millions of American citizens,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “This mandate hurts our nation’s workers, employers, and small businesses and will now rightfully be challenged in the highest court in the land. I am proud to lead my colleagues in standing up for the rule of law against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private workplaces.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted the Fifth Circuit’s stay of the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers on December 17. The Department of Labor has stated that it will begin enforcing the ETS on January 10.

Several parties have filed petitions for review, and SCOTUS is set to hear oral arguments on January 7, 2022, on whether to issue an emergency stay of the ETS. The full amicus brief can be found here.