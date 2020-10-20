Congresswoman Stefanik receives Friend of Farm Bureau Award

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has received an award from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is recognizing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s with the “Friend of the Farm Bureau” award. The Friend of the Farm Bureau award was based on Stefanik’s efforts for farmers.

According to her press office, Congresswoman Stefanik previously replaced the Margin Protection Program with a Dairy Margin Coverage program, advocated for free and fair trade and helped to sign the United States- Mexico- Canada agreement.

“It is an honor to be nominated by the New York Farm Bureau and recognized by the American Farm Bureau for my advocacy on behalf of North Country farmers, who are truly essential to our economy and culture,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have been a tireless advocate for our diverse and robust agricultural landscape and the farmers who work hard to produce wholesome food for our communities. I thank both New York Farm Bureau and American Farm Bureau for this award and for their advocacy on behalf of their industry.”

The Friend of the Farm Bureau Award is granted to members of Congress who are nominated by their state’s Farm Bureaus. The award is ultimately approved by American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.

