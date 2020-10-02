Congresswoman Stefanik sends condolences to Trump, First Lady, confirms no recent contact

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has released a statement following President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated the following:
“I send my thoughts and best wishes to the President, First Lady, and the entire White House team for a speedy recovery. I have had no in person contact with President Trump in the last 14 days.”
