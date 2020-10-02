Congresswoman Stefanik sends condolences to Trump, First Lady, confirms no recent contact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) -- SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry has been ranked as a "Cool School" by Sierra Magazine.

The Sierra Magazine, a publication by the Sierra Club ranks 312 schools annually to determine the nation's "Top 20 Coolest Schools 2020" Out of the 312 schools, SUNY ESF ranked 6th, making it the highest-ranked school in New York state.