Congresswoman Stefanik speaks on House floor, offers amendment to Violence Against Women Act

WASHIGNTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik spoke on the House floor on Wednesday to provide extension for the Violence Against Women Act.

This legislation was introduced in the second week of March 2020 by members of Congress, aiming to provide extension of funding for programs to fight domestic violence and sexual in the upcoming fiscal year.

Congresswoman Stefanik however opposed the bill introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and offered an amendment to the legislation on March 17.

She stated, “my amendment to the Violence Against Women Act is simple: it provides a clean extension of the important programs funded by this legislation without the new, controversial provisions injected by Speaker Pelosi. Most importantly, it will ensure critical funding to support and protect millions of domestic violence and sexual abuse victims across the country.”

Her full remarks on the House floor can be viewed below.