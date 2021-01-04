Congresswoman Stefanik sworn into 4th term in U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Stefanik has sworn into Congress once again.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District, has been sworn into the 117th United States Congress. This is Congresswoman Stefanik’s fourth term in Congress.

Following the start of her fourth term, Congresswoman Stefanik released the following statement.

I am honored for the opportunity to continue representing and serving my constituents in New York’s 21st Congressional District as their voice and vote in Washington. Over the next two years, I look forward to delivering solutions that will help hardworking families, small businesses, farms, seniors, veterans, and the brave men and women serving at Fort Drum. To the people of NY-21, thank you for the opportunity to represent you for my fourth term. I promise that I will always work my very hardest to ensure the North Country has a seat at the table at the highest level in our Nation’s Capitol. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Today, I was honored to be sworn in for my fourth term in the United States Congress. 🇺🇸



To the people of New York’s 21st Congressional District — here is my heartfelt message to you! #NY21 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aqIxZ8Vdbh — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 4, 2021

Congresswoman Stefanik was officially sworn into the 117th U.S. Congress on January 3, 2021.

