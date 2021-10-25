Congresswoman Stefanik urges CMS to fix Samaritan Medical Center mistake

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is pushing for government agencies to support Samaritan Medical Center by fixing their previous mistakes.

According to a press release from the congresswoman, a previous administrative mistake has reduced the number of Medicare-supported resident physicians that are able to train at Samaritan in Watertown. When the Affordable Care Act was originally implemented Samaritan’s cap for medical residents subsidized by Medicare was reduced by CMS from 10.08 residents to 7.37 residents.

Rural hospitals with fewer than 250 beds, like Samaritan Medical, were supposed to be exempt from this reduction. Before the incorrect reduction could be reversed, Samaritan Medical’s slots for medical residents were already distributed to other hospitals.

Congresswoman Stefanik sent a letter on October 25 urging the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service to correct the mistake. She said that Samaritan is a critical resource in the community and stressed the importance of having access to the resources they need.

“Rural hospitals like Samaritan Medical Center offer a critical lifeline for our North Country communities,” Stefanik said. “Because of a CMS administrative oversight years ago, Samaritan Medical incorrectly lost part of its Medicare-resident cap. Now, fewer medical residents are being introduced to serving our rural communities. I’m working to right this wrong, so Samaritan Medical can receive the support they deserve to be properly equipped to continue serving the North Country.”

The full letter that was sent to the CMS focusing on them addressing their mistake by priotizitizng hospitals like Samaritan can be found here.