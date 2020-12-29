Congresswoman Stefanik votes in support of $2,000 stimulus increase, overrides President Trumps veto

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Following recent decisions made by U.S. Congress regarding the latest stimulus bill and FY21 NDAA, local Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has issued statements.

Congresswoman Stefanik issued a statement in support of the stimulus check increase. According the recent vote by the House, this would increase government-issued stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Congresswoman Stefanik stated the following.

“After months of Nancy Pelosi’s partisan games and politicization of COVID-19 relief that many hardworking families need, I voted to increase the amount of direct economic support for the hardworking families across my district. I remain focused on providing critical relief for our hardworking families, small businesses, schools, hospitals, farms, and communities who need our support. I will continue to support efforts to deliver funding directly back to the North Country as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Additionally, following the House vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the FY21 NDAA, Congresswoman Stefanik issued a statement in support of the override.

“As the number one advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I have spent the last several months working with my colleagues to pass a strong, bipartisan NDAA for FY21,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Today, I kept my promise to service members, veterans, and military families across my district by voting to override President Trump’s veto of this very important bill. I remain committed to delivering critical funding and resources to our nation’s military in order to protect our troops, support military families, improve our military readiness, and strengthen our national security.”

