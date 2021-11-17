Congresswoman Stefanik votes to expand veteran eligibility for counseling services

(From left) Col. Robert Charlesworth, Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer and Col. Sean Flynn of the New York Army National Guard stand in line as the official party during the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York on July 17. Flynn assumed command of the light infantry brigade, which includes more than 4,000 Soldiers across New York, Masachusetts, and Rhode Island. (Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted to expand the eligibility for service members and veterans that can receive counseling services.

According to a press release from Congresswoman Stefanik, mental health services are only available to eligible veterans, service members, and their families, including those who served in combat or in response to a national emergency at this time. For this reason, she voted to advance the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act on November 16.

The legislation would expand counseling services to veterans and service members that are returning to school. It would allow student veterans to request counseling and mental health services at Veterans Affairs Readjustment Counseling Centers.

Congresswoman Stefanik said it’s important to provide the individuals who serve our country with the resources they need.

“Mental health in the military and for our veterans cannot be ignored,” Stefanik said.“Our nation’s veterans and service members have selflessly served their country, and now Congress must fulfill its duty to those who sacrificed to keep us safe. As our veterans and service members transition back to their communities and into the classroom, I’m proud to work to ensure they have the mental health support they deserve.”

