Congresswoman visits Fort Drum to witness Mountain Peak training

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum was visited by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Monday.

The 10th Mountain Division is currently holding the “Mountain Peak” training exercise and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visited Fort Drum to witness the ongoing training.

According to the Congresswoman’s Office, Stefanik joined Brigadier General Funck and Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas, as well as soldiers to discuss COVID-19 impacts.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visit Fort Drum during “Mountain Peak” (Photo: Office of Elise Stefanik)

“It is always great to visit Fort Drum to meet with 10th Mountain Division soldiers and discuss the important work they are doing, and it was an honor to visit them during their Mountain Peak training exercise today,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I was able to learn more about the importance of the exercise for mission readiness and how the brigade is operating in a COVID-19 environment. Our Fort Drum community has gone above and beyond throughout this public health crisis to communicate with soldiers and their families and provide them with the resources they need in order to be successful.”

