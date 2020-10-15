Congresswoman visits North Country early intervention program following Paycheck Protection Program relief

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Head Start in Dexter received a visit from Republican Congress Candidate Elise Stefanik.

The reason for Congresswoman Stefanik’s appearance was to visit one of the programs that was supported by the Paycheck Protection Program

The early intervention service Building Blocks, which is incorporated into the North Country’s Head Start program, received funding from the paycheck protection program following the pandemic shutdown.





Owner Traci Harris spoke on how local politicians helped to save her business as she was forced to lay off employees, and stop services this past spring.

Harris commented on how the financial support advocated for children with special needs in the North Country by supporting funding for telehealth and eventually getting students back into the classrooms this fall.

Building Blocks SLP, OT & PT Family Services, PLLC, helps to provide speech, physical and occupational therapy services to children in the North Country.

Congresswoman Stefanik added that funding for special education and early education programs will be something she continues to prioritize through her career.

Congresswoman Stefanik is up for reelection on November 3, 2020.

Watch full interviews with Traci Hall and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik above.

