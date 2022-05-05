WESTPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police confirmed that on May 1, Travis T. Simon, age 32, of New York was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice from the State of Connecticut.

According to Police, Scott was found after a traffic stop was conducted on I-87 south in the Town of Westport for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the stop, Troopers determined that Simon had a suspended license and active warrant from the New Haven Police Department in Connecticut,

Additionally, Police took an inventory of the vehicle Simon was driving which revealed two sets of metal knuckles in the glove compartment.

Subsequently, Simon was additionally charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Simon was remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail as a Fugitive from Justice.