Conserve water mandate issued for Turin

VILLAGE OF TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A conserve water mandate has been issued for a village in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a conserve water mandate for the village of Turin early in the morning on April 1, 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office this mandate was issued as the village’s tower currently has low water levels.

According to the DEC, ways to conserve water and limit indoor water use include:

Turn off the faucet while shaving, washing up, brushing teeth and washing dishes

Fix dripping and leaking faucets and toilets

Don’t run the tap to make water cold or hot

Put a plastic jug filled with water in the tank of conventional toilets

Throw used facial tissues into waste basket instead of flushing down the toilet

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry

Install water-saving plumbing fixtures

Take shorter showers or fill bathtub only part way

The Thursday, April, 1 conserve water mandate will remain in effect until further notice.