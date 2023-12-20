CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – An over 200-year Lewis County establishment received an award.

On Tuesday, December 19, State Senator Mark Walczyk gave Constable Hall the New York State Senate Empire Award. This honor is given to non-profit organizations for outstanding contributions and dedication to growth in their community.

The hall has been open since 1819 and is a museum that also is open for events. Constable Hall is believed to be the inspiration for the ‘Twas a Night Before Christmas.

Constable Hall also invited the public to celebrate the holiday through song at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 23.