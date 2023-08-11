MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 30-year-old Constable man is facing a number of charges after a domestic dispute on Thursday, August 10.

New York State Police responded to State Route 22, in the town of Constable for a domestic dispute after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. An investigation determined the victim was the bathroom cleaning sheets in the tub when Alec Hammond grabbed the victim’s hair and back of the neck putting the victim’s face down in the water.

Hammond let the victim go, the victim got into bed. He later got on top of the victim and placed his hands around the victim’s neck causing the victim to lose consciousness. Hammond left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.

Hammond was located, arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. Hammond was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree strangulation and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in the Town of Constable Court where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.