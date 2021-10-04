Construction begins on $103K project in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Construction has begun on the Real Street seawall on the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent.

The seawall was previously damaged during the high-water flood events that took place in the summer of 2017 and again in 2019. The flooding coupled with intense wave action left the bedding stone displaced, and the wall blocks uneven and unstable. Additionally, the support materials behind the wall have been washed away leaving the top of the wall system tilted back into the shoreline.

To ensure the residents and visitors of the village are safe, New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative dedicated a portion of its funds towards replacing the seawall. Specifically, the village received $103,000 to reconstruct and raise the damaged seawall. The wall will be rebuilt using stacked limestone rock and new bedding stone. An apron will be constructed of quarry stone behind the seawall.

Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden said the project will not only benefit the community now but for years to come.

“With the State’s partnership, and through the REDI program, we are reimagining and rebuilding critical infrastructure within our community,” Golden said. “When completed, these projects will ensure that we are better equipped to handle future flooding events. Our shoreline will be able to remain open, allowing visitors to enjoy all that Cape Vincent has to offer.”