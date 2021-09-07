Construction begins on $2.4 Million flood damage project in Clayton

$2.4 Million Awarded to the Village of Clayton to Upgrade Wastewater Collection and Treatment Plant, Increase Pump Capacity and Protect Public Health

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced that construction for the $2.4 million project focused on repairing flood damage in Clayton has started on September 7. The funding was provided through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

The funds for the project were awarded to the Village of Clayton in Jefferson County to address the damage sustained during high water events, as well as eliminate overflows to the St. Lawrence River and help prevent potential health hazards.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the project will continue to benefit Jefferson County in the years to come.

“High water has repeatedly damaged critical wastewater infrastructure along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River,” Seggos said. “Today’s announcement marks the start of construction on a project that will both repair damage that devastated the Village of Clayton’s wastewater collection system in 2019, and improve its resiliency to withstand future flood events. Through sustained investments, New York’s REDI program is building communities back better and stronger.”

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the flooding of the St. Lawrence River in 2019 negatively impacted the Village of Clayton Wastewater Collection System and Treatment Plant as well as the Riverside Drive and East Union Street Pump Stations, leaving portions of the infrastructure below water, limiting pumping capabilities, and causing interruption of the disinfection process.

Initiatives for this project include converting the existing chlorine contact to an intermediate effluent lift station and expanding the filtration and disinfection building with larger filters and UV disinfection systems to treat the entire plant flow. The Riverside Drive Pump Station wet well will be expanded and dry pit submersible pumps will be installed, with increased capacity in the dry well.

More information on the Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative’s projects can be found on the REDI website.