CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several streets in the Village of Canton will be experiencing construction starting July 19.

Paving on Church St., Rushton St., and Harrison St. will begin on Monday, weather permitting. There will also be some paving on the Remington Trail at some point during the week.

Milling operations are taking place from the parking lot behind the post office down to the old McDonalds on Wednesday July 21. Some other areas in the Village will also be experiencing milling operations.