CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drainage work on Miner Street in Canton is expected to cause traffic delays throughout the work week.

There will be delays and closures on the Miner Street Road Construction Project as the project resumes this week. The work was expected to start early Monday, September 11.

Paving will take place from the Miner Street Bridge to Taylor Park Road. The final part of the construction project is slated to start next year.