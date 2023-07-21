WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown announced that construction on the intersection of Henry Street and Starbuck Avenue will begin on Monday, July 24.

The project will run between the hours of 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include installation of a new sanitary manhole structure.

Signs such as Road Work Ahead and Single Lane Ahead will be installed on Starbuck Avenue to the north and south of the project area. Flag trees and flaggers will also help guide traffic through the area.

Access is restricted to local traffic only, and motorists should avoid the area if possible and use detours around the construction zone.