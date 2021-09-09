Construction on Watertown’s Grant Street to last several weeks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Motorists will be asked to avoid Grant Street in Watertown for the next several weeks.

Beginning on September 9, the City of Watertown’s Department of Public Work crews will be working on Grant Street. This roadwork will result in the street being closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

According to the DPW, this construction is expected to continue for the next several weeks. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Crews will establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project. If in this area, motorists should use extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.