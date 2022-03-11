LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is celebrating an advancement milestone for the Adirondack Rail Trail.

On March 11, the DEC, Department of Transportation and Office of General Services confirmed that a 34-mile segment of the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor has been transferred to the DEC.

This land is a part of the future Adirondack Rail Trail which will connect Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. According to the DEC, this now railbed will be converted into a shared-use path for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers and snowmobilers in New York State.

Removal of rail infrastructure from the Tupper Lake to Lake Placid segment began by the DOT in October 2020.

But the DEC said that the transfer on March 11 marked the formal completion of the rail removal phase and the start of the formal trail design and construction phase, which will be led by the Office of General Services.

The first of the three stages, the Lake Placid to Saranac Lake segment of the trail, is currently scheduled to open in September 2023. The complete trail is expected to be open in 2025.

With the transfer of jurisdiction, the DEC will now manage public safety, recreational activities and maintenance along this segment of the corridor.

“New York State continues to advance the Adirondack Rail Trail for the benefit of outdoor enthusiasts everywhere,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “We thank our colleagues at the Department of Transportation for their efforts over the past year to remove existing rail tie infrastructure and set the stage for the next phase of work. DEC looks forward to working with our partners at the Office of General Services to design, build, and maintain this new and accessible recreational resource for residents and visitors alike.”

During the trail construction stages, DEC will carefully manage recreation prioritizing public safety. Public recreation will also be limited to non-motorized activities with the exception of snowmobiles and class-1 E bikes.