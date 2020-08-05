Construction project at Bohlen Technical center visited by U.S. Congresswoman

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson Lewis Hamilton BOCES started construction at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visited the center and was updated on the progress of construction at the site.

District Superintendent Stephen Todd informed Congresswoman Stefanik on the opportunities the center creates for students in the North Country.

According to Superintendent Todd, over a thousand students participate and pass through the program on a yearly basis.

The construction project at the center has employed students from onsite programs an highlighted the opportunities for individuals to enter the workforce amid a pandemic.

“We need to have the incentive to getting people back to work,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik. “My focus is on getting people safely back to work.”

