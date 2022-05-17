WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works is notifying residents that crew members will be working on Washington Street located in the city for several days this week.

According to the DPW, the northbound lane of Washington Street from Flower Avenue East to Green Street will be closed from May 18 through May 20. Two-way traffic will be kept open by utilizing the center turning lane, however, those traveling through the area should expect delays.

Public Works crews will be following a standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise caution when near the area.