WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More traffic delays are coming to the City of Watertown.

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, construction on Pratt Street in Watertown will lead to traffic delays, according to a press release from the City’s Engineering Department.

Traffic control will be established on Pratt Street by the installation of temporary barricades, signage and the use of onsite flagmen.

The project is expected to last through Friday, July 7.