Continuing a 21-year-long project: Jefferson County residents continue to report an overall good quality of life

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday night, the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College released the results of the 21st Annual Jefferson County Survey of the Community. These results were first presented at a virtual board meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.

According to JCC, the survey details an annual inventory of the “attitudes and opinions” of adult residents in the county. It has been completed by the Center each April since 2000. However in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual survey was postponed to October 2020.

JCC shared that the primary goal of the survey is to collect data regarding prominent issues local residents value as important; providing an annual “snapshot” of life in the County.

Highlights of the 2020 Jefferson County survey as provided by JCC are detailed below:

Overall quality of life

A majority of Jefferson County residents continue to rate the overall quality of life in the county as “Excellent” or “Good”

67% rate as “Excellent or Good”

Personal opinions regarding community and societal issues, political dissonance

77% of participants agree that “Systemic racism and social injustice are major problems in our country that need to be addressed.”

75% of participants agree that “It is all right for adults to be romantically involved with other adults of the same sex.”

67% of participants agree that “Healthcare is a societal responsibility and government should ensure that good healthcare is available to all people.”

67% of participants agree that “Human contribution to climate change is pretty much a proven scientific conclusion.”

63% of participants agree that “To maintain and improve border security – our country should use other available technological methods and not build a physical wall along the entire US-Mexico border.”

62% of participants agree that “Choosing abortion is a woman’s right, and society should protect that right.”

61% of participants agree that “The Second Amendment of the US Constitution protects an individual’s right to own guns, and that should not be compromised by laws such as the NYS Safe Act.”

53% of participants agree that “Overall I think President Trump is good for our country.”

Personal financial situations

66% of residents indicate that their personal financial situation has remained the same in the past year

13% indicate that it has improved

20% indicate that this situation has gotten worse

Optimism on a local level

Locally: 43% believe that things in the county are headed in the right direction 23% believe that things are headed in the wrong direction

Nationally: 33% believe that things in the country are headed in the right direction 50% believe that things are headed in the wrong direction.



Potential Legalization of Recreational Marijuana Use in New York State

The sale of the legalization: 59% support 31% oppose

Potential for allowing farmers to grow and profit 68% support 26% oppose



Full findings of the survey can be download below.

To conduct the survey a total of 587 interviews of adult residents in the County were completed. JCC statistics students completed 274 telephone interviews on both the landline and cellular phones of Jefferson County adult residents between October 26 ad October 30, 2020. An additional 313 surveys were completed online by Jefferson County adult residents after random email invitations to participate.