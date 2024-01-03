POINT PENINSULA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Point Peninsula celebrated a “win” on New Year’s Day.

Plans for a 15.2-acre limestone mine were officially withdrawn by James Sheehan, owner of J.E. Sheehan Contracting in Potsdam and Shangri La Campground in Point Peninsula.

“[It was] a relief,” Lainey Hastings-Taylor, a homeowner on the point said. “That there’s no devastation.”

Sheehan previously planned to construct this limestone mine on South Shore Road, which is within the town of Lyme in Jefferson County. His proposal was made public in late December 2023, which angered the surrounding community.

“It’s within a couple of hundred feet of my house and my well,” Point Peninsula Homeowner Raven Markgraf explained. “I was worried about the environment. I was worried about my own, my own home, my own well-being and everybody out here.”

Mr. Sheehan rescinded his permit through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on December 29, 2023. He further withdrew his special permit with the DEC on January 1, 2024.

The Town of Lyme Planning Board held a meeting the following day and answered questions from the community.

Town officials said that the Planning Board knew of the project months before it was made public. However, the Board said it plans to proceed with caution on any similar projects in the future.

Because the community fears this could happen again.

“We are still a little wary and we do have questions to the DEC and the local government about how this even got to this point,” Markgraf said.

“Knowing what we know now, we know where to look,” Hastings-Taylor added. “So that we’re aware if he decides to go camp out somewhere else on this point and start another quarry and we have our ammunition and we have knowledge and we have a lot of resources.”

Sheehan’s full withdrawal letter can be read below.